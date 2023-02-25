Zcash Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $44.88 or 0.00194784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $732.83 million and approximately $55.61 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00073551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

