Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $724.39 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.36 or 0.00191758 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $724.39 million and $56.39 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00073302 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

