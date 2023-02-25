ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $86.83 billion and approximately $79,826.65 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00423450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,429.79 or 0.28050111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

