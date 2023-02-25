Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zeta Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876 in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.