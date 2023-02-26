1,015,000 Shares in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,015,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund comprises about 0.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 2.11% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 495,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

