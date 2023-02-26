1060 Capital LLC Sells 48,533 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

1060 Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,533 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up approximately 26.3% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned about 2.64% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 67,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

HT opened at $8.48 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $336.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.94%. This is a boost from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

