10,788 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.