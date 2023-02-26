1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $158,463,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

