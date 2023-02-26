1623 Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.8% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ASML by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Trading Down 3.1 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $618.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.79 and a 200 day moving average of $550.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.