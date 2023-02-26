2,500 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Bought by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 897.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 106,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.