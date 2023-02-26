27,100 Shares in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 352.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MXE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

