371,643 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 371,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

