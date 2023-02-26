950 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $664.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $600.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.38. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

