AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

SKFRY opened at $18.75 on Friday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

