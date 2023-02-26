AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

