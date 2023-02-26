Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $320.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.