Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.8% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,626,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $863,390,000 after buying an additional 588,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,277,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $78.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

