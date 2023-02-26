aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $153.47 million and approximately $27.52 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004463 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001977 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

