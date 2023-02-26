Aleph Zero Price Tops $1.60 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00006799 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $318.59 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 199,564,731 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

