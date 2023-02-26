Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,448,446 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after buying an additional 761,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BABA opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
