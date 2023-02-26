Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

