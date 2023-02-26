Allstate Corp Grows Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,555.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 96,603 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 665.95%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

