AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.9 %

About Dollar Tree

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.