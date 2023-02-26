AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,224,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.8% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.65.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

