American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $9.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

AXL stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $988.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.30.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

