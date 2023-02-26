Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.4% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $339.79 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

