Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VTI opened at $199.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

