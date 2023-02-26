Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 340 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

