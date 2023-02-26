Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $398.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

