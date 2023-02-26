Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $328.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

