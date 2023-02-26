Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $29.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,591 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after buying an additional 913,285 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after buying an additional 765,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after buying an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

