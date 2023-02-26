Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average of $173.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

