Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $168.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.