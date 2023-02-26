Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average is $182.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

