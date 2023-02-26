Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,541,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $167.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.