Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 735,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 935,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

