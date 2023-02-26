Analysts Offer Predictions for PubMatic, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,378 shares of company stock valued at $612,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

