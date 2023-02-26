Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $81.47

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 363.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

