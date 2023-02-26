Ankr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $153.65 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $402.92 million and $153.65 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00216972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,205.81 or 1.00009347 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03999749 USD and is down -15.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $224,578,635.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

