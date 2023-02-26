Annandale Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OXY opened at $58.98 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
