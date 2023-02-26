Annandale Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Annandale Capital LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

