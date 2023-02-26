Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $379.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.72 and a 200-day moving average of $363.32. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

