Annandale Capital LLC Sells 4,445 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Annandale Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

