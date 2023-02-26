Annexon (ANNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Annexon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading

