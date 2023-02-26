Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,082,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,024 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 1.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.14% of Apartment Income REIT worth $814,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC opened at $38.40 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

