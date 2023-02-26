Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Plans $0.45 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Aperam has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APEMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($33.40) to €33.60 ($35.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

