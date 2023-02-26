APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APGGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APG. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

APG stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

