APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APG. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
APi Group Stock Up 0.5 %
APG stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
