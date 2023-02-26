Aragon Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $121.42 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Aragon has a total market cap of $121.42 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00011939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00422975 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,699.69 or 0.28590354 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
