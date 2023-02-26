Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,700 shares during the quarter. Arcellx accounts for about 1.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 34.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 450,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,790 shares of company stock valued at $729,411 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ACLX stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
