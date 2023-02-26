Ark (ARK) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $67.94 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005102 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001207 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003555 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,298,696 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

